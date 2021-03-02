In 24h, Brazil reports 721 deaths, 34 thousand new cases of COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - According to daily report published by Brazil’s Health Ministry on Sunday (Feb. 28), the number of people who died due to COVID-19 in Brazil went up to 254,942. In 24 hours, 721 deaths were confirmed. There are also 2,860 deaths under investigation in the country, Agencia Brasil.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 10,551,259. In 24 hours, 34,027 new cases were confirmed by sanitary authorities.

The document combines data provided by state health secretariats, with numbers tending to be lower at the weekend.

Altogether, 885,284 people have an active case of the disease and are being monitored by health agents; 9,411,033 patients have recovered.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death toll stands São Paulo (59,493), followed by Rio de Janeiro (33,080), Minas Gerais (18,565), and Rio Grande do Sul (12,392). The states with the lowest number of fatalities are Acre (998), Roraima (1,100), Amapá (1,140), and Tocantins (1,526).

São Paulo also ranks first in number of cases, with 2,041,628. Next come Minas Gerais (878,705), Bahia (684,037), Santa Catarina (670,603), and Paraná (647,032).