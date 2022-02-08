In Brazil, shots for 5–11-year-olds to be handed out by Feb. 15

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM All doses for the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged five through 11 should be distributed by February 15. The announcement was made by Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga during a talk with journalists Monday morning (Feb. 7).

«We’re making strong efforts to deliver the shots for children as soon as possible so that parents can exercise their right to vaccinate their kids,» the minister declared, AgenciaBrasil reports.

In Brazil, where 20 million children may receive the inoculation, the country’s national drug regulator Anvisa has authorized the administration of two doses of the Pfizer and CoronaVac shots in children.

Fourth dose

The minister added that no date has been estimated for the application of a fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. Health officials have ruled out the possibility for now, he noted, but a new dose could be introduced for 2022.

Distribution

Thus far, Brazil’s Ministry of Health has handed out 430 million shots, and declared that no shortage is on the horizon even in the case of a fourth dose. Minister Queiroga underscored the crucial role the vaccine has played in making the effects of COVID-19 less severe, and described it as «major force» in the fight against the Omicron variant.

The ministry stands behind vaccination, Queiroga pointed out, and has stood out in the efforts against the coronavirus, which is why Brazil has been unanimously chosen to represent the Americas in the group created by the World Health Organization to discuss projects on pandemics along with South Africa, Egypt, the Netherlands, Japan, and Thailand.