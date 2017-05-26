In difficult times, Turkic-speaking countries should turn to key values - Refik Turan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Turkish Historical Society Prof. Dr. Refik Turan encourages Turkic-speaking countries to turn to Turkic philosophy, culture and literature during hard times and when trying to resolve issues related to preservation of their independence.

While addressing the Great Steppe: Humanities Forum in Astana on Friday, Prof. Dr. Turan stressed that present century is of paramount importance.



He said: "We must transmit our history and values to the new generations. The generation that forgets its history has no future... Nowadays, the primary goal for Turkic-speaking countries is to preserve their independence... By studying economy, policy and sociocultural subjects our countries may become closer. The Turkic culture, philosophy and literature are the powerful sources of our energy. Every time our people feel depressed they should turn to our key values."



The forum in Astana brought together nearly 200 experts and scientists from the U.S., Hungary, Germany, China, Mongolia, South Korea, India, Russia and Turkic-speaking countries.