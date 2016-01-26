In five months Kazakhstani companies received orders totaling KZT 32.3 bln from Astana EXPO-2017 (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the last five months Kazakhstani companies received orders from the Astana EXPO-2017 Company totaling KZT 32.3 bln, Chairman of the Board of the Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov told at the sitting of the Public Council today.

"We want Kazakhstani companies and producers to participate in the construction of EXPO facilities. We think that the EXPO is one of the projects that support the business sphere in the country during the crisis. Now, all the regions of the country are participating in the EXPO construction," A. Yessimov noted.

According to him, "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC has signed memorandums on cooperation with all the regions of the country and Astana and Almaty cities.

"243 Kazakhstani companies were involved in the EXPO construction over the last 5 months. They received orders totaling KZT 32.3 bln. Besides, services amounting to 11 bln tenge will be provided. We will continue to work in this direction," A. Yessimov stressed.

