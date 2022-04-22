In Italy 1.2 mln have COVID, caution still needed – Speranza

ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the Italian public must not drop its guard on COVID-19, stressing that the level of contagion is still high, ANSA reports.

«The pandemic is not over,» Speranza said.

«We have emerged from the state of emergency (on April 1) and we are in a different phase with respect to the past, but the virus has not disappeared.

«Today, 1.2 million Italians have COVID and people are still dying.

«We mustn't lower our guard.

«It is necessary to be prudent and keep going with the vaccination campaign.

«My voice continues to call for caution even if it is going against the tide».