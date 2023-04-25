In Italy measles vaccinations on the wane

ROME. KAZINFORM In 2021 vaccination coverage in Italy for the first dose of a measles-containing-vaccine was 92% and for the second dose it was 86%, according to the 2022 report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) released on Monday, ANSA reported.

This compares respectively to 93% and 89% in 2018.

The ECDC said optimal coverage for the acute and contagious disease is at least 95% with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine and uniformity across the country