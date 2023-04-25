EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 25 April 2023 | GMT +6

    In Italy measles vaccinations on the wane

    None
    Photo: © Copyright ANSA/EPA
    ROME. KAZINFORM In 2021 vaccination coverage in Italy for the first dose of a measles-containing-vaccine was 92% and for the second dose it was 86%, according to the 2022 report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) released on Monday, ANSA reported.

    This compares respectively to 93% and 89% in 2018.

    The ECDC said optimal coverage for the acute and contagious disease is at least 95% with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine and uniformity across the country


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!