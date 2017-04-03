In Kazakhstan 20 hackers sentenced for stealing from banks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh police carried an operation to arrest a hacker group, Kazinform correspondent refers to the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Almas Sadubayev.

It was specified that this group was engaged in embezzlement of funds from accounts of local enterprises and banks' clients.

"Organizers and participants of the criminal group were sentenced to different terms of in prison with confiscation of property. The organized group members managed to steal about 60 million tenge", the Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Such actions are qualified by the Article 188, Part 2, Clause 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (theft through illegal access to the information system). In 2016 police registered 36 such crimes.