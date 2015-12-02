In Kazakhstan 20% of working age people with disabilities provided with job - M.Altangerel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan 20% of persons with disabilities are provided with job, this has been stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the UN Development Program in Kazakhstan Munkhtuya Altangerel at the international conference "Rehabilitation technology and innovation of social adaptation and integration of people with disabilities."

Munkhtuya Altangerel noted the great contribution of the Ministry for Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan is in promoting the issue of employment of persons with disabilities including in the framework of "Employment Road Map 2020" program.



She stressed that in Kazakhstan 20% of working age people with disabilities are provided with jobs. Is is good statistics but Kazakhstan faces the challenge to increase this figure to the level of developed countries.