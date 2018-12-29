In Lithuania governmental sittings and meetings to be broadcast live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amendments to the Law on the Government will take effect on 1 January 2019 stipulating that meetings and sittings of the Government will be broadcast live, BelTA has learned.

The Law states that the Government's sittings and meetings are broadcast live online, with an exception of matters related to state, service and commercial secrets or personal data and/or bills related to state, service and commercial secrets or personal information.



Minutes of the Government's meetings and sittings will be taken and audio recordings made with an exception of aforementioned cases. Minutes will be signed by the prime minister.

Amendments to the Law on the Government were passed in the Lithuanian Parliament on 13 December.

As reported, a scandal occurred in October over the procedure on how audio recordings of the Government's meetings and sittings are stored when one such recording was deleted.