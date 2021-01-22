In-person meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 5 Feb confirmed

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has confirmed that the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene on 5 February in person, BelTA has learned.

«On 5 February, Kazakhstan's Almaty will play host to a face-to-face meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with the participation of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union and to the Almaty Digital Forum 2021,» the EEC press service said.

The plenary session of the forum «Digital reset: A dash into new reality» will be attended by the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states and observers, Chairman of the EEC Board Mikhail Myasnikovich, representatives of the EEC, BelTA reports.