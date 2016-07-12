In Rudny Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits «SSGPO» JSC metalworks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Rudny Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has visited "Sokolov-Sarbai Mining Production Association" (SSGPO) JSC metalworks. K.Massimov familiarized with the production process and observed the output products, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Today, "SSGPO" JSC is the largest iron ore mining and processing enterprise in Kazakhstan, employing more than 19,000 specialists.



The association includes Sokolovsky, Sarbaisky, Kachar and Kurzhunkul iron ore open pits, the Sokolovsky underground mine, dolomite mines, and crushing, concentrating and pelletising facilities. The main products of the enterprise are iron ore pellets and headings, which are the raw materials for the blast furnace. The products are subsequently supplied to enterprises of Kazakhstan, Russia and China.