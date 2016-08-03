In South Sudan, UN humanitarian chief calls on all parties to work together for peace

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien called on all actors in South Sudan, including the international community supporting the country, to work together for a peace that will enable the nation and its people to realize their hopes for a better future.

“We all need to work together, fast and hard to create peace,” said Mr. O’Brien, speaking with UN Radio halfway through his three-day mission to crisis-torn South Sudan, where the humanitarian situation has worsened after fighting broke out three weeks ago in and around the capital, Juba, between rival forces backing President Salva Kiir and First Vice-President Riek Machar.

“There is no better platform for people to have hope, to be able to invest in their future, and to be able to […] to utilize the undoubted assets – not just the people of the country but also the land,” he emphasized.

Noting that though rains had been unpredictable, he said that the land offered a lot of promise.

“There is opportunity for people […] to fend for themselves and to grow [crops], have an agricultural future [and to] supply others within the country [as well as] to create markets and […] help everybody start generating the opportunities for prosperity,” he noted.

Stephen O'Brien calls for intensified efforts to provide "support and above all, protection" to internally displaced South Sudanese. Credit: UN News Centre

Underlining that people are compelled to make difficult choices and take incredible risks, such as having to flee their homes when their safety and security or the future of their children is threatened, he noted: “It directly flows from conflict.”

“Just as you and I would, if you can’t feed your children, get them to education, [find] necessary medicines, or have a baby safely if you are [pregnant],” he added, outlining the severe challenges that people have to face because of conflict.

Turning to the challenges humanitarian workers have to contend with on a daily basis, Mr. O’Brien, who is also the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, underscored that access for humanitarian workers and those on a humanitarian mission is a right that is guaranteed under international laws.

He added that conflict had severely restricted aid access – if not prohibited it altogether, in some instances.

Mr. O’Brien further emphasized that humanitarian workers are driven by humanitarian needs. They operate on the basis of independence, impartiality and neutrality, and must be given free, unimpeded access to reach all people in need, wherever they may be.

Furthermore, he said that attacks on humanitarian workers or facilities, such as the recent looting of a UN World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse, severely impact the availability of food and relief material for those in need as well as the ability of humanitarian workers to deliver such items to those desperately needing the support.

“[The people who looted that warehouse] have removed the chance for others to survive and to be protected,” Mr. O’Brien emphasized, adding that those who committed that criminal act must be held accountable.

Read more at The UN News Centre