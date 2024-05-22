In the Turkistan region, the first banana harvest of the season has ripened

Bananas are grown on an area of 5.3 hectares. With 7,400 banana tree seedlings planted last year, the project aims to supply up to 1000 tons of bananas annually to the domestic market.

According to the Bureau of the National Statistics and the State Revenue Committee, in 2020, Kazakhstan imported 55,300 tons of bananas (including plantains fresh and dried) for $33 million and exported 646.5 tons for $300,000. In 2021, Kazakhstan imported 89,300 tons of bananas for $53.4 million and exported 1,700 tons for 1.1 million. In 2022, the country imported 87,000 tons of bananas and exported 520 tons for $304,000.

Over the period from January to May 2023, the import of bananas and plantains to Kazakhstan reached 33,700 tons for $24.7 million, while the export was 134 tons for $64,000. The vast majority of the product imported to Kazakhstan are fresh bananas, while plantains and dried bananas account for just several tons.