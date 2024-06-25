Kazinform’s photo correspondent honored with 'Parliament sozi' award

The Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament held a ceremony of presenting the 'Parliament sozi' award to 17 winners in seven nominations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Presenting the 'Parliament sozi' award, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov congratulated the winners and mass media representatives on the upcoming Day of Mass Media Workers Kazakhstan traditionally marks on June 28.

'Over the past few years, much has been done to ensure freedom of speech, journalism freedom, which is a key part of the policy Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pursues. One example of this is the Majilis platform. Today’s mass media is the most important, objective and fastest means of delivering information to people. And journalists are true allies of MPs in the work to develop the country," said the Majilis Speaker.

Koshanov stressed that the new mass media law developed upon the President’s instruction was designed together with journalists and considered their suggestions.

The new law protects the interests of mass media and increases the scope for domestic mass media, in the development of which deputies from among journalists took an active participation.

During the solemn ceremony, the 'Parliament sozi' award was presented to editor-in-chief of Turkistan newspaper Baurzhan Babazhanuly and reporter of Yuridicheskaya Gazeta newspaper Linara Saktaganova in the Best Publication in the Printed Media nomination.

Khabar TV channel correspondent Alina Brzhanova, reporter of Almaty TV and Radio company Omir Anuarbek, correspondent of First Channel Eurasia Zhanel Kainetden won the Best TV Story nomination.

Photo correspondent of "Kazinform" International News Agency Viktor Fedyunin and camera operator of TV channel MIR Marat Kurakov received the 'Parliament sozi' accolade in the Best Video and Photo Material nomination.

BAQ.KZ News Agency correspondent Gulzhan Ramankulova, head of the NS Radio – National Network company Yerbol Begimbetov, journalist of BES.media news website Damir Baimanov shared the Best Internet and Radio Material nomination.

The award for the Best Special Coverage nomination went to host of Majilis live program of 24.kz TV channel Anna Sholgina, host and editor of YouTube channel Abai.live Abai Tlenshiyev, correspondent of Zakon.kz news website Andrei Gubenko.

Director of Apta program run on Qazaqstan TV channel Zhaina Zhakssylykova and editor-in-chief of Vremya newspaper Lev Tarakov won the Contribution to the Promotion of Parliamentary Journalism nomination.

Also, the teams of Tengrinews.kz news website and Jibek Joly TV channel received the special nomination.