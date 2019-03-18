Inaugural WHO Partners Forum to take place April 9

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The Inaugural WHO Partners Forum is the first of a series of conversations with partners to help WHO meet the strategic goals laid out in its Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW13) for 2019-2023.

Participants will meet from 9 to 10 April 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden, the WHO's official website reads.

The Inaugural WHO Partners Forum aims to



Highlight the impact WHO has had on global health in recent years;



Encourage support from WHO partners to improve the quality and quantity of resources required to implement GPW13 and achieve the health-related SDG targets through a longer-term collaboration; and



Consider innovations and lessons learned from participant experience to strengthen partnerships and to make WHO financing more efficient and effective.



Who can attend?



The Forum will bring together up to 250 participants, including representatives of Member States, intergovernmental organizations and relevant non-State actors (academic institutions, civil society organizations, philanthropic foundations and private sector entities), upon invitation.



Participants are encouraged to nominate senior decision- and policy-makers in the areas of international development, international cooperation and/or health.