Inauguration ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev starts in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The solemn inauguration ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has just begun in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The inauguration ceremony is underway at the Palace of Independence.



During the ceremony, the President-elect will take the oath in the state language. After that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will officially take the office.



Earlier it was reported that the snap presidential election was held in Kazakhstan on June 9. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the presidential election taking over 70% of the vote.