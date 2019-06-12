EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:47, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Inauguration ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev starts in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The solemn inauguration ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has just begun in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The inauguration ceremony is underway at the Palace of Independence.

    During the ceremony, the President-elect will take the oath in the state language. After that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will officially take the office.

    Earlier it was reported that the snap presidential election was held in Kazakhstan on June 9. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the presidential election taking over 70% of the vote.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!