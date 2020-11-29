Inbound travelers: all tested negative for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On November 28, 12 international flights arriving from Germany, Egypt, the UAE, Russia, Turkey, Belarus and Uzbekistan landed in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 prevention reports.

1,244 out of 1,337 passengers had medical certificates with negative PCR test results. All those arrived without PCR test certificates were taken to the quarantine clinics to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus. All 93 were tested negative.