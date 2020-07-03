EN
    16:54, 03 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather expected across Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather this upcoming weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, most of the country’s territory will be affected by scattered showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail.

    Temperature will dip as low as +5,+10°C at night in northern and central Kazakhstan on July 4-6. Only the west of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation with mercury rising to +17,+25°C at night and +32,+40°C at daytime.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that rains and gusty wind will hit two regions of Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.

