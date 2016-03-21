Inclement weather expected in Kazakhstan March 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain, fog, ice slick, strong winds, drifting snow is expected in most parts of the republic on Monday, March 21.

According to RSE "Kazhydromet", fog, black ice, wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps will hit Akmola region today.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps will rule the day in Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions.

Fog will also blanket South-Kazakhstan region. Strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected.

Strong wind of 15-22 mps is predicted for Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions of the country.

Fog, ice slick, wind of 15-20 mps is forecast for Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions.

Blowing snow, wind of 18 mps is expected in Aktobe region.

Fog, ice slick, blowing snow, wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted for North-Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions.