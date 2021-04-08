Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of the country will see a mix of rain and snow. Only the south, southwest and center of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Patches of fog and ice slick are to be observed in some portions of the country.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected to hit North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Mets warn motorists and pedestrians in North Kazakhstan region to use caution on roads because of the ice slick.