    10:11, 05 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan July 5

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, July 5. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-23 mps in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Akmola regions.

    Chances of squall and hail will be high in Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Thunderstorm may hit Almaty, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Fervent heat is set to grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions by afternoon.

    Scorching heat will persist in Aktobe, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard is expected in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Aktobe, most of Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kostanay, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Almaty and Akmola regions.


