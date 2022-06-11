Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan June 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with showers, thunderstorm, hail, stiff wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the west of the country will observe weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Hail, squall, fog and 15-20 mps wind are expected in parts of North Kazakhstan region.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in parts of Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Almaty regions.

Hail and 15-20 mps wind are to hit the north, west and east of Akmola region.

Kostanay region will brace for hail, squall, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Parts of West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions will see hail, squall and 15-20 mps wind.

Dust storm and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Mangistau region.

Squall and 15-20 mps wind are predicted in the west, north and mountainous areas of Turkistan region.

Fervent heat is likely to grip northwest, southwest and south of East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.