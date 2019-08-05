Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on August 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for the west and east of Kazakhstan on Monday. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Gusty wind, squall, fog, and hail are expected in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm is in store for Almaty region.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, parts of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.