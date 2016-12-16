EN
    10:08, 16 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 16. Only western and northwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Akmola regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 30 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will cover roads in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Akmola regions.

    Drifting snow is forecast for Akmola, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

