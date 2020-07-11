EN
    09:29, 11 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on July 11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, squall, and hail are in store for East Kazakhstan region.

    Wind with gusts ranging between 15 and 20 mps will blow in some parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Wind will bring dust storm Kyzylorda region.

    Scorching heat will grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, and west of Turkestan region.

    High fire hazard is forecast to persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, south of Aktobe, west of Atyrau, and Almaty regions.


