Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, May 25. Only the southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe thunderstorms, fog, stiff wind, squall, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Meteorologists predict that squall may pound Akmola, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.