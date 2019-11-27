Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan on November 27. Snowfall, blizzard, and black ice are forecast for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Patches of fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.

Blizzard may hit Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Black ice will cover roads in Karaganda region.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 and even 23 mps in East Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.