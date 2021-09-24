Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather conditions are predicted for most of Kazakhstan due to a merge of the northwestern and southern cyclones on September 25-27, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Rain predicted to turn into snow in the north and east and high wind are expected. Foggy nights and mornings are forecast.

Temperature is to stand at 7-15 degrees Celsius at night and drop from 15-20 to 10-20 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west. The northwestern section of the country is to see the mercury rise from -3 and 5 degrees Celsius to 3-11 degree Celsius at night and drop from 13-23 to 3-13 degree Celsius at daytime.

The north and center are to expect temperature to rise from -2-7 degree Celsius to 3-8 degrees Celsius at night and drop from 10-20 degrees Celsius to 5-13 degrees Celsius during the day.

The country’s east is to brace for -5 and 5 degrees Celsius at night and 7-17 degrees Celsius at daytime. The south and southeast are to see rise in temperature from 5-15 degrees Celsius to 10-17 degrees Celsius at night and drop from 25-32 degrees Celsius to 18-25 degrees Celsius at daytime.