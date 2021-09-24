Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan over next 3 days
Rain predicted to turn into snow in the north and east and high wind are expected. Foggy nights and mornings are forecast.
Temperature is to stand at 7-15 degrees Celsius at night and drop from 15-20 to 10-20 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west. The northwestern section of the country is to see the mercury rise from -3 and 5 degrees Celsius to 3-11 degree Celsius at night and drop from 13-23 to 3-13 degree Celsius at daytime.
The north and center are to expect temperature to rise from -2-7 degree Celsius to 3-8 degrees Celsius at night and drop from 10-20 degrees Celsius to 5-13 degrees Celsius during the day.
The country’s east is to brace for -5 and 5 degrees Celsius at night and 7-17 degrees Celsius at daytime. The south and southeast are to see rise in temperature from 5-15 degrees Celsius to 10-17 degrees Celsius at night and drop from 25-32 degrees Celsius to 18-25 degrees Celsius at daytime.