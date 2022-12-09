EN
    13:08, 09 December 2022

    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Atmosphere fronts will bring inclement weather to most of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, snowfall is forecast across the country. The northwest, north and east of Kazakhstan will see wind with blizzard, while fog will blanket south and southeast of the country.

    Only western, southern and central Kazakhstan is expected to enjoy weather without precipitation.

    The coldest temperature is predicted for eastern Kazakhstan where mercury will dip as low as -15, -35°C at night and rise as high as -12, -25°C at daytime.


