Inclement weather forecast for parts of Kazakhstan May 30
Zhambyl region will brace for thunderstorm, hail, squall, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.
Wind with gusts ranging between 17-22 and 24-29 mps will batter parts of Almaty region.
Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Turkestan region.
Akmola region will observe thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 mps in western part of the region.
Chances of thunderstorm, squall, hail, and 15-20 mps wind will be high in Kostanay region. Gusts of wind may reach 23 mps in parts of the region.
Hail, thunderstorm, fog, and 15-20 mps wind are predicted for North Kazakhstan region.
Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the north of Pavlodar region.
Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in East Kazakhstan region.
High fire hazard will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.