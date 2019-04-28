Inclement weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 28
A 15-20 mps southwestern wind will hit Akmola region at night and in the daytime, sometimes reaching 23-28 mps. Patchy fog will blanket the region at night and in the morning.
North Kazakhstan region will be hit by a thunderstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20 mps, sometimes reaching 23-28 mps.
Fog and gusting wind up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions at night. Gusts of wind in East Kazakhstan region will rise to 23-28 mps.
Thunderstorm, gusting wind and dust storm are predicted for Kyzylorda region.
Thunderstorm and strong wind will hit West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Hail is possible in West Kazakhstan region.
Fog will descend in Kostanay region with wind speed to rise to 15-20 mps, sometimes to 23 mps.
Fog and gusting wind up to 15-20 mps are expected in Karaganda region.
Dust storm and a 15-20 mps wind are forecast for Atyrau region.
Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.
A 15-20 mps wind will strike Mangistau region.