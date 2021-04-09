Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan Apr 9

EN
    07:46, 09 April 2021

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, April 9. Parts of the country will see precipitation, while the south of Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

    Parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Ice slick will be observed on roads in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.


