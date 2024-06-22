Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan June 22

Mets warn inclement weather with showers and thunderstorms will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan through Saturday, June 22, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Heavy downpour is likely in the west and mountainous areas of southeast, while hail is in store in the west and north of the country. Gusty wind is forecast countrywide. Only eastern and central Kazakhstan will see little to no precipitation, Kazhydromet, national weather agency, said in a statement.

Fervent heat is expected to scorch the Abai, Zhetysu, Kyzylorda regions, south and east of the Aktobe, west and deserted areas in Turkistan, west and center of Ulytau regions.

High fire danger is predicted in the Aktobe, Almaty, north and east of Ulytau, north of Abai, west and center of Karaganda, north and center of West Kazakhstan, west and south of Akmola, south of East Kazakhstan, northeast of Kyzylorda, west and northeast of Mangistau, north and east of Zhetysu, east and center of Pavlodar regions.

Chances of extreme fire risk will be high in Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Ulytau, southwest and south of West Kazakhstan, west and south of Aktobe, south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Abai, east of Zhetysu, north, southeast and center of Mangistau regions.