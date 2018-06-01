Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on June 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 1. Rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, dust storm, fog, and hail are forecast across the country. Only southern, southeastern, eastern and northeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 mps to 23-28 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions.



Probability of hail will be high in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Atyrau, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



East Kazakhstan will see patches of fog.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau region.