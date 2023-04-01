EN
    10:07, 01 April 2023

    Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Saturday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chilly weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 1, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    The national weather agency said in a statement that a vast, cold anticyclone will determine the weather conditions in the country this weekend.

    Western Kazakhstan will see precipitation in the form of drizzling rain. The southwest of the country will observe heavy downpours with thunderstorms.

    Gusty wind is predicted to hit southern and southeastern Kazakhstan bringing dust storm to the south. Fog will blanket most of southeast of the country.

    Meteorologists warn of heavy precipitation in the mountainous areas of Zhetysu region and downpour – in the west, south and center of West Kazakhstan region.


