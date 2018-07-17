Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, July 17. According to Kazhydromet, occasional showers with thunderstorms and hail are expected across the country. Only the south and north of the country will enjoy nice summer-like weather.

Probability of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 22 mps in Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions. Wind will bring dust storm which may blanket Turkestan and Atyrau regions.



Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Sweltering heat will grip Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, parts of Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions.