Inclement weather, precipitation in store for most regions on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 12, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the southwest of the country will enjoy nice wintery weather. Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and gusty wind will persist across the country.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Karaganda, parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is set to batter West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

Ice will coat roads in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

Blowing snow is forecast for East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.