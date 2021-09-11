Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan Sept 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the weather fronts the greater part of the country is to brace for thunderstorms. Only the south, west are to enjoy the weather mostly without precipitation due to an anticyclone spur. Much of the country is to see wind blow 15-20mps, Kazinform reports.

According to the Mets, 15-20mps wind is to batter the south, southeast, and north of Akmola region in the morning and afternoon.

The southern, southwestern parts of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorm. Wind at 15-20mps is to sweep through the west and north at night and much of the region during the day.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorm in the east as well as 15-20mps in the east at night and in most parts at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to see 15-20mps wind in the southwest, south, and center.

Zhambyl region is to expect thunderstorm, hail in its mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest, west.

The western, norther, and northeastern parts of Karaganda region is to see thunderstorm. 15-20mps wind is predicted for the north at night and most of the region at daytime.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in West Kazakhstan, the northwest of Kyzylorda, and the south of Aktobe region at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind in the north and northwest.

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, Karaganda, northeast and south of West Kazakhstan, south of East Kazakhstan regions.