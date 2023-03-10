EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:06, 10 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan this weekend

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    A mix of rain and snow with gusty wind as well as blizzard are forecast for northwestern, northern and eastern Kazakhstan on March 11-13.

    Southern Kazakhstan is bracing for heavy downpour on March 11-12. Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected in the east on March 12-13. It will rain cats and dogs in the southeast on March 12-13.

    Foggy and slippery conditions will be observed across the country, especially in northern Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms are in store for the south.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions World News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!