Inclement weather predicted for most of Kazakhstan midweek
According to the national weather agency, inclement weather will bring precipitation – rain, snow – to most of Kazakhstan on November 16-18. Snowfall, fog, icy roads, and gusty winds are in store for northern Kazakhstan.
Heavy precipitation are expected in the south and southeast of the country on November 17-18 as well. No precipitation will be observed in western Kazakhstan due to cold northwestern anticyclone.
Temperature will dip as low as -12, -17°C at night and climb to -7, -12°C at daytime in the northwest. Night temperature will be at -13, -20°C and daytime temperature – at -5, -15°C in the north and center of Kazakhstan. In eastern Kazakhstan mercury will fall to -6, -18°C at night and rise to -1, -10°C at daytime. Southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see temperature drop to -5, -13°C at night and rise to -5, +5°C at daytime.