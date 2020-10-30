12:02, 30 October 2020 | GMT +6
Inclement weather predicted for N Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is predicted for northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.
The national weather agency said in a statement that the north Kazakhstan will be doused by a mix of rain and snow on October 31-November 2. Northern Kazakhstan will also see black ice, blizzard and fluctuations in temperature.
Chances of fog and stiff wind will be high in some parts of Kazakhstan.