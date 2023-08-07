Inclement weather predicted in most regions of Kazakhstan Aug 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected in most of Kazakhstan on August 7, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Showers are forecast for northwestern and eastern Kazakhstan. Heavy downpour, hail, and squall will hit mountainous areas of the southeast. Only western Kazakhstan will see no precipitation.

Gusty wind and dust storm is predicted across the country. Fog is to blanket the north of Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Temperature will climb to +35, +38°C in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions and to +38, +41°C in Mangistau region.

Chances of high fire hazard will be high in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, west and east of North Kazakhstan regions, south and east of Pavlodar region.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, south of Kostanay, center and south of Aktobe, west and east of Atyrau, south and west of Akmola regions.