EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:14, 22 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather returns to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation is forecast for all regions of Kazakhstan today, February 22. Parts of the country will see fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow through Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Atyrau regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.

    Blizzard will batter East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!