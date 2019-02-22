Inclement weather returns to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation is forecast for all regions of Kazakhstan today, February 22. Parts of the country will see fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow through Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Atyrau regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.



Blizzard will batter East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions.