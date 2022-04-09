Inclement weather set to persist in Kazakhstan 9 Apr

EN
    10:07, 09 April 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, 9 April, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rains, a mix of rain and snow, gusty wind, dust storms, and squall are in store for parts of the country. Only northern Kazakhstan will enjoy windless weather without precipitation.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of squall will be high in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.


