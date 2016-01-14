Inclement weather to grip Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that disturbed weather will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 14. Snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice and stiff wind are expected in some regions.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions. Wind gusting up to 17-22 mps will batter Almaty region.

Black ice will cover roads in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions should brace for blizzard.

Fog is to blanket Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.