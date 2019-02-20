Inclement weather to grip Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather is forecast across Kazakhstan today, February 20. Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's National Weather Service, confirms heavy precipitation will douse the country, especially its southern part, Kazinform reports.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.



Icy conditions will be observed on the roads in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.



Blizzard may hit parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.