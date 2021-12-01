EN
    14:36, 01 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will grip Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, precipitation, blizzard, black ice, and still wind are in store for western and northern Kazakhstan on December 2-4. Amount of precipitation will drop significantly on December 4.

    A slight drop in temperature will be observed in parts of the country this weekend. For instance, night temperature will dip as low as 0, -5°C in the west, to -5,-15°C in the north and center, and to 0, -10°C in the south of Kazakhstan.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
