Inclement weather to linger across Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 21. Only southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe fog, slippery conditions, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranking from 15 to 20 mps will blow in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may even reach 25 or 30 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Almaty regions.



Blizzard is forecast to hit West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Almaty, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.



Roads in most regions will be covered with ice.