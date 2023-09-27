EN
    14:32, 27 September 2023

    Inclement weather to linger in Kazakhstan

    Weather foreicast
    Photo: Mukhtor Holdorbekov/Kazinform

     Inclement weather will persist in three upcoming days across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet. 

    Showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are predicted in most of Kazakhstan on September 28-30. Only the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to meteorologists, fog will blanket the north of Kazakhstan as well as mountainous areas in the south and south east at night and early in the morning.

    Temperature is forecast to dip as low as +1, +3°C at night on September 28-29 in eastern Kazakhstan.

    No sharp temperature fluctuations are expected in the coming days. Mercury will stand at +17, +23°C in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan.

