EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:15, 25 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather to linger in Kazakhstan on July 25

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that inclement weather accompanied by rains with thunderstorms will settle in in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday. Only the south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Mangistau, Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions. Wind will bring a dust storm to Turkestan region.

    Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Squall may hit East Kazakhstan. Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Parts of Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions may be steeped in fog.

    Extreme heat is forecast for Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, parts of Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!